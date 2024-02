L'OL parvient désormais à renverser des situations

Lyon’s Belgian Angolan defender #22 Clinton Mata (L) fights for the ball with Metz’s French midfielder #25 Arthur Atta during the French L1 football match between FC Metz and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at the Saint-Symphorien Stadium in Longeville-les-Metz, eastern France, on February 23, 2024. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)